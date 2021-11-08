UCLA welcomes CSUB in 2021-22 season opener

Cal State Bakersfield (0-0) vs. UCLA (0-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs are set to do battle as UCLA hosts Cal State Bakersfield in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Cal State Bakersfield went 15-11 last year, while UCLA ended up 22-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 2-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Roadrunners gave up 63.6 points per game while scoring 62.4 per outing. UCLA went 9-3 in non-conference play, averaging 76.7 points and giving up 68.8 per game in the process.

