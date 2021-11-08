St. Mary’s welcomes Prairie View in 2021-22 opener

Prairie View (0-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (0-0)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s hosts Prairie View in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Prairie View went 16-5 last year, while Saint Mary’s ended up 14-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.2 points per game last year. The Gaels offense scored 69.2 points per contest en route to a 9-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Prairie View went 1-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

