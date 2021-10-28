UNR intends to require vaccination proof at basketball games

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno intends to require fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to attend Wolf Pack men’s or women’s basketball games this season.

Fans who prove they’ve been vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask at the games at the Lawlor Events Center on the Reno campus.

The plan awaiting final approval from the state is in accordance Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive regarding large events, the school said in a statement.

UNLV has been requiring fans to show proof of their vaccination status to attend football games this fall at the indoor Allegiant Stadium they share with the NFL’s Raiders in Las Vegas.

Nevada’s men’s basketball team opens the home season Nov. 9 against Eastern Washington. The women host Saint Mary’s on Nov. 10.

Children ages 2 to 12 — a group not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — will be required to wear a mask to attend the games. Those younger are exempt.

Officials for the school in the Mountain West Conference say they’ll provide additional details soon regarding the process for fans to prove their vaccination status. Ticket-holders can receive refunds for their single-game, mini-plan, or season tickets if they do not plan to attend games this season.