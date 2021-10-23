Oregon’s Dye sets FBS mark with a TD on 4 straight carries

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Oregon running back Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdown on four consecutive carries during the 10th-ranked Ducks game against UCLA on Saturday.

Before Dye’s record day, six players shared the mark with TDs on three consecutive carries, including Illinois’ Howard Griffith and Virginia’s Tiki Barber. Cal’s Joe Ayoob was the last to accomplish it on Sept. 23, 2005, against New Mexico State.

The junior also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game. The school record is five, shared by Kenjon Barner and Saladin McCullough.

Dye had 5 yards on four carries in the first quarter before scoring on runs of 1 and 4 yards to tie the game at 14. The Ducks trailed 17-14 at halftime, but Dye would score from 1 and 5 yards out in the third quarter to give Oregon a 27-17 advantage.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer