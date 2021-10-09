Clear
Hamilton mitigates grid penalty with strong qualifying run

By AP News
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during practice for Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Lewis Hamilton had the fastest qualifying time at the Turkish Grand Prix but a 10-place grid penalty prevented him from extending his record pole streak. Hamilton will start 11th Sunday and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas moved to the pole. Title rival Max Verstappen starts second. Hamilton knew he’d be penalized for changing the internal combustion engine on his Mercedes but Bottas and Verstappen joined the seven-time champion in arguing the pole should still count for Hamilton. Verstappen trails Hamilton by two points in the standings with seven races remaining. 

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer

