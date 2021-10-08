Clear
Hamilton tops both practice sessions at Turkish GP

By AP News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain teens his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix. The championship leader led the first session ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and the second from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Hamilton came into the garage 10 minutes into the second run after complaining of a lack of grip on his front tires. Once the issue was sorted he topped the leaderboard. Hamilton led from Verstappen and Leclerc in first practice. Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points in the overall standings but the Mercedes driver will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place grid penalty.

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer

