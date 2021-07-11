Clear
Fever win third straight, beat Dream 79-68

By AP News
Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) tries to steal ball from Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) in 1st half of a WNBA game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 79-68 on Sunday.

The Fever (4-16) won their third in a row after 12 straight losses.

Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points, Danielle Robinson scored 12, Kelsey Mitchell 11 and Jessica Breland 10.

Indiana pulled away with 14 straight points for a 77-61 lead on Robinson’s basket with 3:53 left. Crystal Bradford stopped the run with 1 of 2 free throws and Aari McDonald’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left was the first of the game by the Dream (6-13). Atlanta finished 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Odyssey Sims had 20 points and Bradford added 14 for Atlanta, which opened the game on a 12-2 run.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

