Kayla McBride scores 24 points, Lynx beat Mercury 99-68

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-68 on Saturday night.

The Lynx (9-7) shot 55% from the field en route to heir fourth straight victory and fifth in six games. McBride was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points, Layshia Clarendon had 17, Damiris Dantas 14 and Crystal Dangerfield 12.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 12 points for the Mercury (7-9). Diana Taurasi added 11.

Taurasi’s 10-foot floater opened the scoring in the second quarter and cut Phoenix’s deficit to 22-20, but the Lynx led 38-25 before the seven-minute mark and had 37 points in the quarter for 59-41 halftime lead.

