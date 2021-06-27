Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season View Photo

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has dominated the Styrian Grand Prix to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career. The Red Bull driver had a clean start from pole and denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack as he remained ahead for the entire race. He beat his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds. Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the top four places once more. It was Verstappen’s 14th career win and fourth of the season. He leads seven-time world champion Hamilton by 18 points in the drivers’ standings.