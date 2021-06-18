Sunny
107.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kane struggles as England held 0-0 by Scotland at Euro 2020

By AP News
England's Harry Kane heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Carl Recine /Pool Photo via AP)

Kane struggles as England held 0-0 by Scotland at Euro 2020

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw at the European Championship. Both teams had chances to score at Wembley Stadium. England defender John Stones hit the post with a header in the 11th minute. Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes then had a shot cleared off the line by Reece James in the 63rd. England has four points in Group D while Scotland has one. Both can still advance to the round of 16. Harry Kane struggled up front for England. He looked far from his status for Tottenham last season as the Premier League’s top scorer.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 