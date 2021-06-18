Kane struggles as England held 0-0 by Scotland at Euro 2020 View Photo

LONDON (AP) — England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw at the European Championship. Both teams had chances to score at Wembley Stadium. England defender John Stones hit the post with a header in the 11th minute. Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes then had a shot cleared off the line by Reece James in the 63rd. England has four points in Group D while Scotland has one. Both can still advance to the round of 16. Harry Kane struggled up front for England. He looked far from his status for Tottenham last season as the Premier League’s top scorer.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer