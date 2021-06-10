Sooners top Florida State 6-2, force decisive Game 3 at WCWS View Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo’s go-ahead homer in the sixth inning helped Oklahoma beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night and force a decisive Game 3 for the Women’s College World Series title. Alo’ s homer gave the Sooners the Division I single-season record for home runs with 159. Giselle Juarez improved to 4-0 in the tournament and has allowed just three earned runs in 24 1/3 innings. The deciding game will be played Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State is trying for its second title in four years.

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer