How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the last half-hour of trading Wednesday, leaving major indexes with modest losses.

Several stocks championed by hordes of online investors made more erratic moves, and several of them including Clover Health ended with sharp losses. Bond prices rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.71 points, or 0.2%, to 4,219.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.4%, to 34,447.14.

The Nasdaq fell 13.16 points, or 0.1%, to 13,911.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.63 points, or 0.7%, to 2,327.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 10.34 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 309.25 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 97.26 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.72 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 463.48 points, or 12.3%.

The Dow is up 3,840.66 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,023.47 points, or 7.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 352.27 points, or 17.8%.

