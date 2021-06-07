Former Michigan State basketball star charged with murder

DETROIT (AP) — A former captain of the Michigan State University basketball team was charged with murder Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit, authorities said.

Keith Appling, 29, is accused of killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, on May 22.

“It is alleged that Appling had an argument with Mr. Edmonds over a handgun, and he fatally shot the victim multiple times before he fled the scene,” the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Appling’s mother and the victim’s wife are cousins.

Appling has been in custody since his arrest on May 24. Separately, he is charged with assault in Jackson for an incident on May 2. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

In 2020, Appling was placed on probation in a drug case. His record also includes a jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.