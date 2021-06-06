Sunny
8 advance in NCAA baseball; No. 1 Hogs to face Huskers again

By AP News
Fairfield's Dan Ryan (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Southern in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eight teams closed out their regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament and moved one step closer to the College World Series. But No. 1 national seed Arkansas was forced into a winner-take-all game Monday night against Nebraska after losing 5-3 to the Cornhuskers. Eight other regionals also will go to a second final. Mississippi State will play Campbell in the final in the weather-delayed regional at Starkville. Teams advancing were No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 13 East Carolina and No. 2 regional seed North Carolina State.

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

