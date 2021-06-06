8 advance in NCAA baseball; No. 1 Hogs to face Huskers again View Photo

Eight teams closed out their regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament and moved one step closer to the College World Series. But No. 1 national seed Arkansas was forced into a winner-take-all game Monday night against Nebraska after losing 5-3 to the Cornhuskers. Eight other regionals also will go to a second final. Mississippi State will play Campbell in the final in the weather-delayed regional at Starkville. Teams advancing were No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 13 East Carolina and No. 2 regional seed North Carolina State.

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer