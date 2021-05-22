Mostly sunny
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014

By AP News
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez shoots the ball to score his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014

Photo Icon View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid. Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home. The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season.

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 