Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014 View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid. Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home. The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer