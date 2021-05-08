Sunny
Sabalenka defeats No 1 Barty to win Madrid Open

By AP News
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semi-final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Sabalenka defeats No 1 Barty to win Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka is glad she changed her mind about playing at the Madrid Open. Sabalenka was standing on center court with the winner’s trophy in her hands only two weeks after nearly withdrawing from the tournament because of a muscle injury. Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 for her 10th WTA title. In the men’s semifinals, Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final. The sixth-ranked Zverev defeated fourth-ranked Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title. 

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

