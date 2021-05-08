Sabalenka defeats No 1 Barty to win Madrid Open View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka is glad she changed her mind about playing at the Madrid Open. Sabalenka was standing on center court with the winner’s trophy in her hands only two weeks after nearly withdrawing from the tournament because of a muscle injury. Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 for her 10th WTA title. In the men’s semifinals, Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final. The sixth-ranked Zverev defeated fourth-ranked Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer