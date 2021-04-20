UCLA signs Rutgers grad transfer Myles Johnson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has signed Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson, who will be a senior in the fall when he enrolls in graduate school.

Johnson averaged 8.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks starting 22 of 28 games for Rutgers last season, when the Scarlet Knights lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished the season second in the Big Ten in blocks and sixth in rebounding.

The 6-foot-11 center is from nearby Long Beach. He played three seasons at Rutgers, where he will graduate this spring with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. He’ll enroll in UCLA’s graduate engineering program.

“Myles has a vision for where he wants to be and what he aspires to do, beyond playing basketball, and I believe that he’s a great fit for UCLA,” coach Mick Cronin said. “He is an experienced player who has really improved during his four years in college, and he will be a critical piece for us in the frontcourt next season.”

Johnson joins an incoming class that features freshmen guards Peyton Watson of Long Beach and Will McClendon of Las Vegas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25