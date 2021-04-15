Top-ranked Djokovic loses, No. 3 Nadal eases into quarters

MONACO (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans in a chilly third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat this year. No. 3 Rafael Nadal followed up by breezing into the quarterfinals of a tournament he has won a record 11 times. He swatted aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 in under one hour for a 14th win in their 15 meetings. The 20-time Grand Slam champion broke the 14th-seeded Bulgarian’s serve five times. The Australian Open champion Djokovic criticized his own unusually sloppy performance. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced but No. 5 Alexander Zverev went out.