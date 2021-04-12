Injured CSU Bakersfield athlete Readus’ condition improves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The condition of Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball player Ronne Readus has improved nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a car accident, his family said in statement released by the school on Monday.

“We are blessed to tell you that Ronne has taken great strides in his long recovery. His condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, thank the Lord! Ronne is currently stable, awake, alert, and breathing on his own,” the statement said.

The senior center was injured March 31 in San Diego and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Readus is a 2016 graduate of El Cajon Valley High School and transferred to Bakersfield from Fullerton College, The Bakersfield Californian reported.