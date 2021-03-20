Mostly cloudy
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The Latest: G’town takes a knee to kick off Day 2 of NCAAs

By AP News
Colorado forward Dallas Walton (13) draws the charge from Georgetown guard Donald Carey (13) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Latest: G’town takes a knee to kick off Day 2 of NCAAs

Photo Icon View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

___

The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway. Georgetown started it by kneeling during the national anthem.

The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of their opening game against Colorado.

Coached by former star Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-wins-in-four-days streak through the Big East Tournament.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.

Friday’s action featured three big upsets — pulled off by No. 12 Oregon State, No. 13 North Texas and No. 15 Oral Roberts. Two of the upset victims — Ohio State and Purdue — were from the Big Ten.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 