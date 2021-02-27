Long Beach St. seeks revenge on Hawaii

Long Beach State (5-8, 4-5) vs. Hawaii (9-8, 7-8)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Honolulu. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 26, when the Rainbow Warriors shot 53.8 percent from the field en route to a 78-76 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The do-everything Isaiah Washington is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Beach. Michael Carter III is also a key contributor, producing 14.5 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Casdon Jardine, who is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Washington has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Long Beach State has lost its last five road games, scoring 73 points, while allowing 79 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beach have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has 37 assists on 84 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three outings while Long Beach State has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Beach have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

