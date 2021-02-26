No. 22 San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs Boise State

Boise State (18-5, 14-4) vs. No. 22 San Diego State (18-4, 12-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 San Diego State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boise State. In its last five wins against the Broncos, San Diego State has won by an average of 13 points. Boise State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2019, an 88-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell has averaged 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jordan Schakel has put up 14.2 points and four rebounds. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 18.2 points while Abu Kigab has put up 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 42.1 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: San Diego State is 15-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 3-4 when falling shy of that total. Boise State is 16-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 2-5 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Boise State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 61.9.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 60.1 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

