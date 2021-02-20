Hawaii looks to sweep CSUN

Hawaii (8-7, 6-7) vs. Cal State Northridge (7-9, 3-6)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii goes for the season sweep over Cal State Northridge after winning the previous matchup in Northridge. The teams last played on Feb. 19, when the Rainbow Warriors shot 43.1 percent from the field while holding Cal State Northridge’s shooters to just 37.1 percent en route to the one-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The electric TJ Starks is putting up 20.5 points to lead the way for the Matadors. Complementing Starks is Darius Brown II, who is producing 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Casdon Jardine, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JARDINE: Jardine has connected on 45.3 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 63 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Matadors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three outings while Hawaii has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big West teams. The Matadors have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.

