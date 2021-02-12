Utah looks to sweep Stanford

Utah (9-7, 6-6) vs. Stanford (12-8, 8-6)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah goes for the season sweep over Stanford after winning the previous matchup in Salt Lake City. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 14, when the Runnin’ Utes shot 49 percent from the field while limiting Stanford’s shooters to just 35.4 percent en route to a 14-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Michael O’Connell have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Cardinal scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Timmy Allen has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 4-7 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Stanford is 6-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 6-8 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Cardinal.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Utes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has 29 assists on 73 field goals (39.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Utah has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Stanford’s offense has turned the ball over 15 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

