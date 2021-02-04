Hawaii, UC San Diego meet in conference play

Hawaii (5-5, 3-5) vs. UC San Diego (3-5, 1-5)

RIMAC, San Diego; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii pays visit to UC San Diego in a Big West matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Hawaii won 62-61 in overtime at home against UC Irvine on Saturday, while UC San Diego is coming off of a 71-59 road loss on Sunday to UC Riverside.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Toni Rocak has put up 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tritons. Complementing Rocak is Mikey Howell, who is putting up 8.9 points, 4.3 assists and two steals per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Junior Madut, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Tritons have scored 64.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MADUT: Madut has connected on 28.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tritons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. UC San Diego has 51 assists on 82 field goals (62.2 percent) over its past three games while Hawaii has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.

