UC Davis, CSUN meet in conference play

UC Davis (3-5, 1-3) vs. Cal State Northridge (6-7, 2-4)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis pays visit to Cal State Northridge in a Big West matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Cal State Northridge won on the road against Cal Poly 64-51, while UC Davis fell 89-86 in overtime at home to UC Santa Barbara.

STEPPING UP: Cal State Northridge’s TJ Starks has averaged 20 points while Darius Brown II has put up 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists. For the Aggies, Ezra Manjon has averaged 16.4 points while Elijah Pepper has put up 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.EXCELLENT EZRA: Manjon has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Matadors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its past three games while UC Davis has assists on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big West teams. The Matadors have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

