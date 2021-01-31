Sac State seeks revenge on EWU

Sacramento State (6-4, 4-3) vs. Eastern Washington (5-6, 4-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Monday, 2:05 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington goes for the season sweep over Sacramento State after winning the previous matchup in Cheney. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Eagles shot 42.4 percent from the field while holding Sacramento State to just 35 percent on the way to a 68-60 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 79.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Ethan Esposito has connected on 17.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 79 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacramento State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Hornets are 1-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hornets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Washington has 38 assists on 84 field goals (45.2 percent) over its past three games while Sacramento State has assists on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-best rate in the nation. The Eastern Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

