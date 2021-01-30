California Baptist looks to sweep Dixie State

Dixie State (4-8, 0-5) vs. California Baptist (8-4, 3-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes for the season sweep over Dixie State after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last met on Jan. 29, when the Lancers outshot Dixie State 50.8 percent to 40.3 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers on the way to the 89-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Dixie State’s Cameron Gooden, Hunter Schofield and Jarod Greene have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Trailblazers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lancers have given up only 74.6 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 79.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 32.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 67.

TWO STREAKS: Dixie State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.6 points and allowing 88 points during those contests. California Baptist has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 89.5 points while giving up 63.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 84.2 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 11th among Division 1 teams. The Dixie State defense has allowed 77.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd).

