CS Fullerton, CSUB meet in conference play

Cal State Fullerton (4-5, 3-5) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (10-5, 6-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield plays host to Cal State Fullerton in a Big West matchup. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield lost 70-63 at UC Riverside, while Cal State Fullerton came up short in a 76-53 game at home to Hawaii.

STEPPING UP: The Titans are led by their junior tandem of Vincent Lee and Tray Maddox Jr.. Lee has averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while T. Maddox has accounted for 14.6 points per game. The Roadrunners have been anchored by seniors Taze Moore and De’Monte Buckingham. Moore has accounted for 10.4 points and four rebounds while Buckingham has averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Roadrunners have scored 70 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.LOVE FOR LEE: In nine appearances this season, Cal State Fullerton’s Lee has shot 61.7 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Roadrunners are 5-5 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Cal State Fullerton defense has created 13.8 turnovers per game in Big West play and 13.6 per game over its last five.

BEHIND THE ARC: Cal State Fullerton’s T. Maddox has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 39.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent this year. That figure is ranked third in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Fullerton stands at just 22.3 percent (ranked 307th).

