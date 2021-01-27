No. 23 UCLA looks for home win vs Oregon

Oregon (9-3, 4-2) vs. No. 23 UCLA (12-3, 8-1)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UCLA looks for its fourth straight win over Oregon at Pauley Pavilion. The last victory for the Ducks at UCLA was a 76-68 win on March 2, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, Eric Williams Jr., LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have combined to account for 79 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUARTE: Duarte has connected on 45.6 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bruins are 9-0 when holding opponents to 44.9 percent or worse from the field, and 3-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ducks are 8-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 1-3 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.9 points while giving up 61.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon as a team has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

