USC seeks revenge on Oregon State

Oregon State (8-5, 5-3) vs. Southern California (12-3, 6-2)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State goes for the season sweep over Southern California after winning the previous matchup in Corvallis. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Beavers shot 41.7 percent from the field and went 6 for 15 from 3-point territory on the way to the 58-56 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: This game represents a Los Angeles homecoming for Beavers senior Ethan Thompson, who’s averaging 16.1 points this season. He’s been complemented nicely by Warith Alatishe, who’s recording 8.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Evan Mobley has averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while Tahj Eaddy has put up 12.9 points.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Thompson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 64 points. The Trojans are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 40.8 percent of them, and is 15 for 33 over the past five games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 37.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

