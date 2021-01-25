BYU looks to extend streak vs Pepperdine

Brigham Young (13-3, 4-1) vs. Pepperdine (6-7, 2-2)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Pepperdine. Brigham Young has won by an average of 15 points in its last six wins over the Waves. Pepperdine’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 99-83 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Colbey Ross, Kene Chukwuka and Jade’ Smith have collectively scored 41 percent percent of Pepperdine’s points this season. For Brigham Young, Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Waves have allowed just 73.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 78.4 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Pepperdine is 0-5 when its offense scores 70 points or fewer. Brigham Young is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 71 or fewer points and has allowed 64.4 points per game over its last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Cougars are 1-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is rated second among WCC teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

