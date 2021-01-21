San Jose St. looks to end streak vs NM

San Jose State (2-11, 0-9) vs. New Mexico (5-8, 1-8)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 20 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 90-81 on Jan. 25, 2020. New Mexico is coming off a 67-51 win over San Jose State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: New Mexico’s Makuach Maluach has averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while Saquan Singleton has put up eight points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Richard Washington has averaged 20.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalen Dalcourt has put up 11.7 points.ROCK-SOLID RICHARD: Washington has connected on 35.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lobos are 0-7 when they allow at least 68 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Spartans are 0-10 when they score 71 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 60.9 points, while allowing 83.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Lobos have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com