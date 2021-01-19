Boise State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Fresno State (5-5, 3-5) vs. Boise State (12-1, 8-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its ninth straight conference win against Fresno State. Boise State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020. Fresno State came up short in a 79-65 game at Nevada on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Boise State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Derrick Alston Jr., Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr. and RayJ Dennis have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Broncos have scored 86.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they managed in non-conference play.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Orlando Robinson has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Fresno State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Fresno State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 0-5 when opponents score more than 65.

CAREFUL BRONCOS: The diligent Boise State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 20th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.1 percent of all Fresno State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com