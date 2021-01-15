Utah looks for home win vs Cal

Cal (6-8, 1-7) vs. Utah (5-5, 2-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its sixth straight win over Cal at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The last victory for the Golden Bears at Utah was a 62-57 win on Jan. 24, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Timmy Allen is averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Complementing Allen is Alfonso Plummer, who is producing 13.5 points per game. The Golden Bears are led by Matt Bradley, who is averaging 12.3 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 75: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-5 when scoring 73 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Cal has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 77.5 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Utah has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Pac-12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

