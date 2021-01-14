CSUB, Hawaii meet in conference play

Cal State Bakersfield (7-4, 3-1) vs. Hawaii (3-1, 1-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Cal State Bakersfield in a Big West matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield beat Cal Poly by 17 at home, while Hawaii is coming off of a 70-68 loss at UC Riverside.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Roadrunners have been led by the senior duo of De’Monte Buckingham and Taze Moore. Buckingham has averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Moore has recorded 9.4 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been anchored by seniors Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie, who have combined to score 30.6 points per contest.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: Buckingham has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has an assist on 38 of 88 field goals (43.2 percent) across its past three games while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 15.9 offensive boards per game and 18.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com