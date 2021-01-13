Washington looks to end streak vs USC

Washington (1-9, 0-6) vs. Southern California (9-2, 3-1)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to eight games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Arizona Wildcats 69-63 on March 7, 2020. Southern California is coming off a 67-62 overtime home win over UC Riverside on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Southern California’s Evan Mobley has averaged 16.2 points, nine rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Drew Peterson has put up 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Huskies, Quade Green has averaged 15.5 points while Nate Roberts has put up six points and 7.3 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Huskies have scored 63.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they put up over four non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Green has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern California is a perfect 8-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than three Trojans players score in double-figures.

COLD SPELL: Washington has lost its last three road games, scoring 71.7 points, while allowing 83.7 per game.

TOUGH TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 36 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 35.4 percent.

