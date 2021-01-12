Colorado looks for home win vs Cal

Cal (6-7, 1-6) vs. Colorado (9-3, 4-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its fifth straight win over Cal at CU Events Center. The last victory for the Golden Bears at Colorado was a 68-61 win on Feb. 12, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic McKinley Wright IV has put up 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Buffaloes. Complementing Wright is Jeriah Horne, who is accounting for 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Golden Bears are led by Matt Bradley, who is averaging 13.3 points.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Cal has dropped its last five road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 75.2 points during those contests. Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 55.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has an assist on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cal has assists on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buffaloes 30th among Division I teams. The Cal offense has averaged 68.8 points through 13 games (ranked 211th, nationally).

