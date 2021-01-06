USC, Arizona meet in conference play

Southern California (6-2, 1-1) vs. Arizona (9-1, 3-1)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Southern California battles Arizona. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Arizona earned an 86-82 overtime win on the road over Washington State, while Southern California won 64-46 at home against Utah.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s James Akinjo, Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EVAN: Evan Mobley has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Trojans. Arizona has 46 assists on 87 field goals (52.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern California has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 35.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 35.2 percent.

