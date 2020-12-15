Mostly clear
The Latest: Indiana-Purdue football game canceled again

By AP News
Indiana players celebrate in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis.Indiana won 14-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

