USC hoopster Waters set for 1st college game 4 days after HS

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Waters is going from high school to college basketball — immediately.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Long Beach graduated from high school on Wednesday and will suit up for Southern California on Sunday when the Trojans open Pac-12 play against Stanford.

Waters was announced as part of USC’s recruiting class this fall and he was ranked as the state’s fourth-best player by 247Sports.com. He averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading St. Bernard High in Playa del Rey to a 22-7 record last season.

USC coach Andy Enfield said Waters enrolled in school and is eligible immediately. Waters graduated at the end of his high school’s first semester.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

