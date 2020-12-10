After 1st loss, No. 14 BYU looks to bounce back against SDSU

San Diego State (4-3) at No. 14 BYU (9-1, No. 18 CFP), Saturday at 10 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: BYU by 16 1/2.

Series record: BYU leads 28-8-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU tries to regroup after watching their undefeated season come up a yard short in a loss at No. 11 Coastal Carolina last weekend. Dax Milne and the Cougars were stopped at the 1 yard line as time expired in a 22-17 loss. They close out the regular season by hosting the Aztecs, a team that beat them 13-3 last season. It could be BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s final game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, should he decide to enter the NFL draft. The Heisman hopeful is No. 3 in passing TDs with 27. San Diego State will be looking for its first win in Provo, Utah since 2000.

KEY MATCHUP

San Diego State boasts a defense that’s allowing just 4.05 yards per play, which is the lowest figure in the nation. The Aztecs have their work cut out against Wilson and a high-powered offense that’s produced 192 plays of 10 or more yards. They’re eighth in the nation in scoring offense with a 44.5-point average.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Diego State: Returners Jordan Byrd and BJ Busbee. Byrd had a 93-yard kickoff return and Busbee a 90-yard punt return within a short span during a 29-17 win over Colorado State last weekend. It was the third time in the last 25 years San Diego State saw two kicks — of any variety — returned for scores in the same game, according to the team.

BYU: Linebacker Zayne Anderson and the other 14 seniors who will be honored as they play their final scheduled game at home. Anderson’s played in 48 career games at both outside linebacker and safety.

FACTS & FIGURES

San Diego State has never posted consecutive wins over the Cougars. … Cornerback Darren Hall has an interception in three straight games. … The three losses by San Diego State this season have been to teams (San Jose State, Nevada and Colorado) with a combined record of 15-1. … The Aztecs have held 21 straight teams to under 450 yards of total offense. It’s the second-longest active streak in the FBS, behind Utah (22). … Only the families of players and coaches will be permitted inside the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions. … BYU has 25 sacks this season. The team registered 17 all last season.

