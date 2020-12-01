Montana State goes up against Pacific

Montana State (1-0) vs. Pacific (1-1)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific squares off against Montana State in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .BRILLIANT BISHOP: Xavier Bishop has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 68.8 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Montana State went 4-5 against non-conference programs last season.

