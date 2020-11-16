The Latest: Indiana State limits attendance for men’s hoops View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Indiana State University has announced it will only allow players’ family members and essential personnel to attend the Sycamores home basketball games through December.

The announcement comes less than a week after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb detailed measures he’s implementing to curb a statewide increase in COVID-19 cases.

Butler University announced Sunday that the Marion County Department of Health approved a plan to use up to 25% of the Hinkle Fieldhouse capacity for the Bulldogs’ home opener Nov. 25. Fans will be required to wear face coverings, undergo temperature checks, be socially distanced and must use specified gates to enter or exit the facility.

Season tickets will not be sold this year, but season-ticket holders will have the first option to purchase tickets in blocks of two to four games.

___

The Cleveland Browns have had a second yet-to-be-identified player test positive for COVID-19 and the team has closed its facility to conduct contact tracing.

The team was informed of the positive test Monday morning and sent out a statement moments before coach Kevin Stefanski was scheduled to meet with the media on a Zoom call. The team said the player immediately self-isolated.

Last Friday, the Browns closed its headquarters due to a positive test by offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who was placed on the COVID list and missed Sunday’s win over Houston. It’s expected the second player will join Hubbard on the list.

Stefanski declined to say if the second player was on the field Sunday.

___

The Irish soccer association says two members of the national team have tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in a Nations League qualifying match against Wales.

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty and Stoke winger James McClean have been isolated from the rest of the Ireland squad that flew back to Dublin from Cardiff. Ireland lost 1-0 in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

Midfielder Alan Browne tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s 3-0 loss to England on Thursday. He played in that game along with Doherty and McClean.

___

Louisville rushing leader Javian Hawkins says he is opting out of the remainder of this season to prepare for the NFL draft.

A Louisville football spokesman confirmed Hawkins’ departure.

The redshirt sophomore did not play in Saturday’s 31-17 loss at Virginia, an absence Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said was related to COVID-19. The game was postponed a week because of an outbreak within the Louisville program.

Hawkins posted on Twitter that he talked with his family before opting out. He has rushed for 822 yards and seven touchdowns this fall for the Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hawkins will finish the fall semester before turning his full attention to next spring’s draft.

Hawkins rushed for a school-record 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns last season to earn All-ACC honors.

___

Vanderbilt will allow parents and relatives of athletes and a number of graduate and professional students to attend the Commodores’ final two home football games.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the decision Monday. Other Vanderbilt students and the general public will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s game against No. 6 Florida or the Nov. 28 game against Tennessee with in-person classes ending Friday. Up to 500 tickets will be issued to Florida and Tennessee for family members of their athletes as required by the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt also announced no spectators will be allowed for basketball games at Memorial Gym until further notice.

Lee says parents and relatives have made many sacrifices to support their athletes and calls this a well-deserved opportunity for them to cheer in-person.

___

