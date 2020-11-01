Mostly sunny
California men’s basketball team cleared to resume practice

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The California men’s basketball team returned to the practice floor Sunday, five days after an announcement that workouts were suspended because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cal was cleared to resume practice following an investigation and contact tracing — and no others received positive COVID-19 results, the school said. The player who tested positive, not identified publicly, is asymptomatic in isolation and will return once he completes his quarantine period and further medical evaluations are complete.

“We have missed some valuable practices at a most critical time,” coach Mark Fox said. “It will be great to be back in the gym as we work to catch up.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

