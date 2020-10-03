Partly sunny
Max Duggan and TCU beat No. 9 Longhorns again 33-31

By AP News
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scores a touchdown on a run against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday. The sloppy game had 26 penalties and ended when TCU purposely took a safety as time ran out. Duggan finished 231 yards passing and ran for two scores. TCU is now 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Texas loss is another early blow to Big 12’s potential postseason playoff hopes. 

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

