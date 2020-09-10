Partly cloudy
Marshall football player acquitted of domestic battery

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Marshall University football player charged with strangulation and domestic battery has been acquitted.

The verdict for redshirt senior safety Brandon Lamar Drayton, 23, was announced Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, news outlets reported.

Marshall suspended Drayton after his arrest last year. A complaint said a Marshall University police officer saw Drayton grab the victim and yell at her. Investigators said the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area.

Defense attorney Rich Weston said no evidence was presented that she had been choked and the woman gave at least three statements about what happened that were inconsistent with one another.

Drayton has not played in any games since the charges were filed, but an Athletic Department spokesman confirmed he would be available for Marshall’s Sept. 19 game against Appalachian State.

