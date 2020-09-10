The Latest: UT students need negative virus test before game View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The University of Texas will require students to pass a COVID-19 test before they’ll be allowed to attend the No. 14 Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP on Saturday night.

Texas has up to 3,000 student tickets available for the football game. To claim a ticket, a student must pass a university-provided rapid test on Friday, the school said. The test will be free to students at a cost of about $90 per test to the university.

Texas will allow about 18,000 fans to attend the game at a stadium that typically seats close to 100,000. The testing requirement doesn’t apply to the general public attending the game.

Texas doesn’t require students to be tested before they attend classes, although most are taking classes online, and gatherings of 10 or more people are generally not allowed.

“For a single event where many are gathering, we felt this additional safety measure was beneficial,” Texas spokesman J.B Bird said.

___

Boston College has suspended activities for its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program after some team members tested positive for the coronavirus.

School spokesman Jason Baum says in an email that the athletes who tested positive are in isolation. He declined to say how many team members had tested positive and whether they were on the men’s or women’s team.

As of Thursday, there were 68 undergraduates in isolation, including 28 in isolation housing and 40 recovering at home. Fifteen students have recovered from the virus.

___

The president of Italian soccer club Napoli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team says Aurelio De Laurentiis was positive following a test taken Wednesday.

De Laurentiis attended a Serie A meeting in Milan on Wednesday that included representatives of each of the Italian league’s 20 clubs. He was also in contact with Napoli’s players and staff recently during the team’s preseason training camp in Castel di Sangro.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Napoli’s entire squad would be placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Napoli’s opening Serie A match is at Parma in 10 days and the team is scheduled to play Pescara and Sporting Lisbon in preseason friendlies on Friday and Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press