Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame coach John Thompson

The sports world is reacting to the death of former Georgetown coach John Thompson. He was a Hall of Famer and the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s Division I basketball championship. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing center played for Thompson on the Hoyas’ national championship team in 1984. He called Thompson a “father figure, confidant and role model” and said his legacy will be “everlasting.” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim lauded Thompson as a role model for a lot of coaches, Black and white. Thompson’s family announced his death Monday but disclosed no details. He was 78.

By The Associated Press