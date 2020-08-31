Sunny
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame coach John Thompson

By AP News
FILE - In this April 2, 1984, file photo, Georgetown head coach John Thompson, left, gives a happy pat to the most valuable player Patrick Ewing, after Georgetown defeated Houston 84-75 in Seattle. John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78 His death was announced in a family statement Monday., Aug. 31, 2020. No details were disclosed.(AP Photo/File)

The sports world is reacting to the death of former Georgetown coach John Thompson. He was a Hall of Famer and the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s Division I basketball championship. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing center played for Thompson on the Hoyas’ national championship team in 1984. He called Thompson a “father figure, confidant and role model” and said his legacy will be “everlasting.” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim lauded Thompson as a role model for a lot of coaches, Black and white. Thompson’s family announced his death Monday but disclosed no details. He was 78.

By The Associated Press

