The Latest: Clemson won’t have its Gathering At The Paw

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

One of Clemson’s most visible postgame traditions at Death Valley will not take place this season under guidelines approved by the state for the school to have fans at its football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said it’s “Gathering At The Paw” tradition where fans come out on the field shortly after end of the game will not be allowed this season.

The school received state approval to have about 19,000 fans at Death Valley this season and released the plan for 81,500-seat Memorial Stadium on Thursday. The school also had plans for spectators at its soccer field and volleyball gym signed off on by the state.

Face coverings will be required unless eating or drinking, according to the school. The plan calls for social distancing with pods of two and four affiliated guests together in the stands.

Clemson has asked fans to refrain from tailgating this season and has banned the use of tents and trailers.

The Denver Broncos have joined other NFL teams in canceling practice in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Players arrived at team headquarters on Thursday following a day off and decided not to take the field.

The decision comes at a crucial time for the Broncos. Coach Vic Fangio has just a handful of days left to make several key roster decisions at center, running back, cornerback and linebacker.

–Arnie Stapleton reporting from Englewood, Colorado.

The Team USA indoor volleyball teams are looking for a new training center after the facility in Anaheim, California they had been using closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Sports Center was an independently owned facility where the American men’s and women’s national indoor teams had been training since before the Beijing Olympics. The ASC billed itself as the largest indoor wood court facility in the United States.

CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement “USA Volleyball is working on a plan to ensure we can continue to train seamlessly and prepare for the Games, best positioning Team USA to bring home medals for our country.”

The beach and Paralympic volleyball teams have different training facilities and were not affected by the closure.

The Troy season opener with the University of Louisiana-Monroe has been postponed until Dec. 5 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Warhawks team.

The Sun Belt Conference announced the postponement of the game initially scheduled for Sept. 5.

ULM athletic director Scott McDonald said last Friday that practices had been paused because of nine new positive COVID-19 tests. The campus was closed Thursday because of Hurricane Laura.

Notre Dame announced it will play South Florida on Sept. 19 as its lone nonconference game of the football season.

The Fighting Irish will play as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, a move made in response to the coronavirus pandemic altering schedules of the Power Five conferences.

The USF game will be part of a three-game series between Notre Dame and South Florida, with future dates to be determined and one home game for the Bulls in Tampa, Florida.

The Sept. 12 game between East Carolina and Marshall has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ECU announced the postponement Thursday, saying the schools hope to reschedule the game this season. The game was scheduled for this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash that killed 70 passengers and five crew members returning from the Thundering Herd’s game at ECU in November 1970.

East Carolina paused football activities indefinitely last week after a coronavirus cluster was reported within the team. The school’s announcement said there had been 10 positives associated with the football team.

The school later announced that it would go to online-only undergraduate classes as of Wednesday due to multiple clusters on campus.

East Carolina is now scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against No. 21 UCF at home. Marshall was scheduled to open with Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5.

Soccer games and other sports events in Germany will likely remain without fans until next year after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that a ban on large events will be extended to Dec. 31.

Merkel met with her 16 state governors on Thursday to discuss how to proceed as coronavirus infections rise again in Germany.

Sport was not the main focus of the talks, but it is covered by the decision to extend the ban on events where hygiene and tracing can’t be ensured. That ban was set to expire Oct. 31 but was extended two months.

Spanish winger Carles Pérez is the second Roma player to test positive for the coronavirus as the team opens its training camp for Serie A.

He joins goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Pérez writes on Instagram that he feels fine and is “totally asymptomatic.”

About 10 players have tested positive during the Italian league’s preseason.

Serie A is scheduled to start Sept. 19.

France coach Didier Deschamps says midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been left out of the national team squad.

Deschamps says “he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

Pogba has been replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

By The Associated Press